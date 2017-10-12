Tofig Gahramanov: Number of diesel-powered cars climbs, while gasoline cars shrinks

© Report

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ "A new trend has already started in the world. Number of diesel-powered cars increasing, while gasoline powered cars reducing”.

Report informs, SOCAR Vice-President for Strategic Development Tofig Gahramanov said at the Argus International Petroleum Summit starting today in Baku.

According to him, this tendency can be strengthened in Azerbaijan too: “According to estimated calculations, number of diesel engines will increase 1.5-fold. Therefore, you do not need to be afraid. If we need additional raw materials, we will try to get it from local market. Also, we can buy oil from international market at international prices, process it and then export”.