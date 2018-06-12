Today is inauguration of TANAP

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Phase-0, will be held in Seyidqazi district of Eskişehir (Turkey) constructed for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and from this point to Europe.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and senior officials will attend the ceremony.

Gas outlet, compressor and one of the measuring stations of TANAP which is to be inaugurated today, are located in Seyidqazi district of Eskişehir, Turkey. The gas transported through TANAP from this territory will connect to internal gas network and will be delivered to the Turkish market. Sale of this gas will be carried out by BOTAS company in Turkey .

Notably, TANAP is a pipeline, which will transport the gas produced by development of second phase of Azerbaijan's 'Shah Deniz' field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and then to Europe. TANAP, which is the branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is being constructed in the territory of Turkey. The pipeline will connect to Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Turkey-Greece border. On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP was held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Presidents. Initial capacity of the pipeline, which is planned to be put into operation in 2018, will be 16 billion cubic meter per year. About 6 billion cubic meter of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining - to Europe. TANAP pipeline will have two starting points in Turkish provinces Eskişehir and Thrace. The sale of gas in Turkey will be carried out by BOTAS. The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km. 19 km section of the pipeline will pass through the Sea of Marmara.

"TANAP is being constructed in two phases. Phase-0 is of 56 inches diameter and 1 334 km long. Construction works in this phase are being carried out on the route starting from Turkish-Georgian border stretching to Eskişehir.. "Phase-1" consists of the pipeline with a diameter of 48 inches and length of 476 km, Phase-1 will be ready to accept gas for Europe by the end of 2019.