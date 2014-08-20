This year Azerbaijan has exported 20 mln tons of oil

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2014, Azerbaijan exported 19,941 million tons of oil. Report informs refering to the state customs committee, from this volume under customs declarations 13,789 mln tons of oil has been exported for the sum of 11,342 bln dollars. Of total exports 593,848 thousand tons exported via the Baku-Novorossiysk, 2,442 mln tons via Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Along Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route during the same period exported 16,361 mln tons of oil and 542,521 thousand tons of oil exported by the railway. According to data, during 2013 34,245 tons of oil exported from Azerbaijan, of which by customs declarations 24,855 mln tons of oil exported, which worth 20,244 bln dollars.