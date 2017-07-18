The number of active oil rigs soars in Canada

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The number of active oil rigs in Canada has risen by 77 units or 3,7 times and become 106 units for two months.

Report informs referring to Baker Hughes, throughout this period, number of gas rigs has increased by 34 units or 67% and to 85 units.

Notably, number of active oil rigs in Canada on February 24, 2012, reached the maximum (526 units). Currently, number of rigs is lower than the record level by 420 units or 5 times.

According to the data of Baker Hughes, during a week from July 8 to 14, number of active oil rigs has increased by 1 unit or 0,95% and reached 106; number of gas rigs - by 15 units or 21,4% and reached 85 units.

In a yearly comparison, number of active oil rigs has risen by 62 units or 1,4 times; number of gas rigs has increased by 35 units or 70%.