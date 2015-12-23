​The King: Saudi Arabia is interested in stabilization of the oil market

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Riyadh is interested in stabilization of the oil market and adheres a balanced policy.

Report informs citing the Russian media, it was posted on the official Twitter account of the Consultative Council (Majlis al-Shura), Saudi Arabia, citing the king.

"The Kingdom is interested in stabilization of the oil market, and adheres the balanced policy of defending interests of present and future generations," - quoted in the message of the monarch.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman ibn Abdul-Aziz Al Saud spoke with his annual address to the Consultative Council (Majlis Al-Shura).