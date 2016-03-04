​The Gulf States offer to hold a meeting on oil

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Gulf countries plan to hold a meeting of oil-producing countries of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-members, in one of the regional cities in early April. Report informs, this information was provided by Reuters, citing a representative of one of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf in OPEC.

"Neither the date nor the venue have been determined. The Gulf countries prefer it to be held in early April in Doha, or some other city in the Gulf," the Reuters' source informed.

Earlier, citing to Nigeria's Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikvu, Bloomberg stated that the meeting of oil-producing countries would be held on March 20 in Russia. However, OPEC said that there was no decision on the date and venue of a new meeting of oil-producing countries yet.