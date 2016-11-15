Terminal construction by SOCAR at Cotonou port, Benin discussed

Baku.15 November. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev is on an official visit to Burkina Faso and Benin at the invitation of the country's government.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), establishment of direct relations between fuel and energy complexes of Azerbaijan and mentioned West African countries as well as ensuring mutual economic cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

On November 13, the delegation of SOCAR Vice-President on Investments and Marketing Elshad Nasirov, Chairman of the "Azerikimya" Public Union Supervisory Board Mukhtar Babayev, SOCAR Trading CEO Arzu Azimov, was received by Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. Development of bilateral relations focused in the meeting attended by FMs and Energy Ministers as well as great importance of the visit in this context stressed. Specific projects on cooperation between SOCAR and Burkina Faso's SONABHY state oil company, supply of oil products to the country, terminal construction by SOCAR at Cotonou port, Benin and several infrastructure projects were discussed in the meeting with PM Paul Kaba Tieba on November 14. SOCAR Trading senior officials Jean-François Piacentinis and Alexandre Asso took part in the discussions.

Today, the delegation will hold business meetings in Cotonou city with Energy, Water Resources and Mining Minister, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister and senior officials of Benin's SONACOP state oil company.

In the high-level meetings as part of the visit, increasing supply of oil and oil products to West Africa markets and implementation of other energy projects, broad prospects for increasing Azerbaijan's political influence in the region and SOCAR commercial activity are unanimously stressed.