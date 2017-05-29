Technol to participate in Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ For the first time, Azerbaijan will be represented with engine oil at the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil&Gas-2017) in Baku Expo Center.

Report informs, the exhibition will begin on May 31 and end on June 3.

Products of Technol, first Azerbaijani producer of engine and industrial oils will be shown in the exhibition, to be attended by the world's leading oil and gas companies.

Notably, products of Technol, which manufactures nearly 90 types of engine and industrial oils, will be demonstrated at stand No.2120 at the second hall of the exhibition center.