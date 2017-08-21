Tatarstan President visits STAR Refinery

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov has visited STAR Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), construction of which is ongoing in Aliağa, Izmir city of Turkey.

Report informs citing “SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş”.

"Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov visited STAR Oil Refinery for similar investment, planned to be implemented in his country", the statement says.

Tatarstan President met with “SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş” Director General Zaur Gahramanov, “STAR Rafinery” Director General Mesut Ilter, "Petkim" Director General Anar Mammadov and got latest information on the construction of STAR Oil Refinery.

Notably, the foundation of STAR Oil Refinery was laid on October 25, 2011, by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The refinery is planned to be launched in 2018. It will have crude oil processing capacity of 10 mln tons per year. The refinery will annually produce 4.7 million tons of diesel, 1.6 million tons of jet fuel, 320,000 tons of LPG, 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 690,000 tons of oil coke, 159,000 tons of sulfur and other products. Mainly, Ural, Azeri Light and Kirkuk oil types will be processed in the refinery.