TAPI gas pipeline foundation lays in Afghanistan

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The foundation of Afghan part of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline was laid today.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, the groundbreaking ceremony took place near Sarhadabad town on the Turkmen-Afghan border.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Indian Foreign Minister Mobashar Javed Akbar attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Notably, TAPI will transport gas from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India via a 1,814 km pipeline.