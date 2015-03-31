TAP: "The project is going due to scheduled plan"

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Greek government as reinforced during a recent meeting between the Minister for Productive Reconstruction, Environment and Energy, Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, and TAP Managing Director Ian Bradshaw - fully supports the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Report was told by the Public Relations Officer of TAP Simin Marca.

'TAP continues to progress according to schedule in Greece. Also, TAP remains committed to protecting the environment, to safety and to the communities living near the pipeline", S.Marca added.







