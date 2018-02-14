 Top
    Close photo mode

    TAP starts work on 1.5 km micro tunnel in Albania

    © Tap-ag.com

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 12, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), organised a ceremony to mark the start of works for the 1.5-km micro-tunnel, which will connect the east and the west segments of the pipeline in Albania.

    Report informs citing the TAP consortium, the construction works for the micro-tunnel are expected to last approximately four months.

    About 50 more new jobs will be created locally. 

    The micro-tunnel will be comprised of a 560-metre East tunnel and a 600-metre West tunnel and it will have a 1.8-meter diameter.

    The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Enis Aliko, stressed the importance of the TAP project for the Albanian economy: “It is the first time that this kind of operations and techniques are executed in Albania, part of an important project such as TAP. Moreover, I would like to congratulate TAP on the safety standards applied during the construction of the pipeline.”

    TAP Project Manager for Albania Karl Roberts stated: “TAP is a key project part of the Southern Gas Corridor, enabling the future gasification of the Western Balkans and bringing a new source of gas to Europe. The micro-tunnel will be constructed using state-of-the-art technology with minimal human intervention, making it the safest method for the environment.”

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi