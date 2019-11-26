TAP's Greek section filled with gas

On 25 November, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG started to introduce the first natural gas into a 2 km section of the pipeline in Greece between the Evros river and the Kipoi compressor station, the consortium said on its official page.

Report informs that, according to the article, this is the initial stage of the pipeline commissioning process, which aims to ensure that the infrastructure is entirely safe and ready for operations after the completion of the process, in line with national and international safety and operational standards.

Ricardo Ruiz Nuñez, Operations Director for TAP, said: “Safety is our number one priority and we have prepared thoroughly for this important step. We are starting the introduction of natural gas into the system in line with our commitment to safety, environment and quality standards. TAP implemented a Start Up Readiness Assurance Programme which verified that all aspects of construction, commissioning, start-up and business requirements were in place prior to the introduction of natural gas."

TAP will transport 10 bn cubic meters of natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz II field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

First gas deliveries to Europe via TAP will start in October 2020.

TAP’s routing can facilitate gas supply to several South Eastern European countries. TAP’s landfall in Italy provides multiple opportunities for further transport of Caspian gas to the wider European markets.

TAP promotes economic development and job creation along the pipeline route; it is also a major source of foreign direct investment.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).