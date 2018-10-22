TAP resumes construction after summer break

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ After the summer break, work on the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is planned to be resumed to complete the final Italian section of the project, Report informs citing the head of communications at TAP AG Lisa Givert.

"For all activities, TAP will work within the framework established by the Environmental Monitoring Project, which has been approved by the competent authorities," Givert said.

According to her, the implementation of the TAP is on schedule and the pipeline will be ready to receive the first gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz-2 gas condensate field in 2020.

Notably, TAP pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, initially plans to supply 10 billion cubic meters of gas produced in the framework of the Shah Deniz-2 project to Europe annually. On the territory of Kipa, near the Turkish-Greek border, the pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) and run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy. The total cost of the TAP project is estimated at 4.5 billion euros.

The TAP construction is expected to be completed in 2020, in the same year the first Azerbaijani gas will reach Europe.