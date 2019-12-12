​TAP project 90.7% completed

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is 90.7 percent complete as of late November, Report informs citing the TAP AG company.

“Pipeline construction phase on TAP is about to be completed. Every day hundreds of meters of pipes are welded, lowered into the trenches and backfilled, in line with the schedule,” said a message from the consortium.

TAP will transport 10 bn cubic meters of natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz II field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

First gas deliveries to Europe via TAP will start in early 2020.

TAP’s routing can facilitate gas supply to several South Eastern European countries. TAP’s landfall in Italy provides multiple opportunities for further transport of Caspian gas to the wider European markets.