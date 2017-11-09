TAP pipeline may be used to transport Russian gas to Europe

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Shareholders of the IGI Poseidon pipeline project consider it possible to use the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) to transport natural gas produced in Russia to Europe.

Report informs, IGI Poseidon Head E. Ruggeri said within today's European Autumn Gas Conference.

According to him, currently, Russian Gazprom is constructing "Turkish Stream" pipeline, which will consist of two lines. The first of these was considered for gas transportation to Turkey, and the second one (IGI Poseidon) to transport gas to Greece and Italy: "TAP pipeline starts on the Turkish-Greek border, which intended for reception of Azerbaijani gas to be transported via TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Pipeline). In turn, TANAP will be connected to the gas system of Turkish BOTAS as "Turkish Stream".

E. Ruggeri doesn't exclude that European gas suppliers may intend to buy gas also from BOTAS system in the future, and therefore, use of the TAP pipeline for Russian gas transportation is also possible.