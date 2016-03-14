TAP groundbreaking ceremony will be held in Greece in May

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Groundbreaking ceremony of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will be held in Thessaloniki (Greece) in May.

Report informs, Greek Minister of Energy and Environment Panos Skourletis told reporters Monday.

According to P.Skourletis, leaders of some participating countries will attend the event: 'As a participating country, Greece is interested in promoting the TAP project, which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe. Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, officials of the European Union and US as well as high-ranking officials of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Albania, Italy and Bulgaria will attend the groundbreaking ceremony, to be held in May.

Notably, first Shah Deniz gas will be transported to Europe in 2020 through the TAP. BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'SnamS.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies act as shareholders of the TAP.