TAP completes first phase of access roads and bridges rehabilitation in Albania

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG consortium, to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, completed the first phase of road infrastructure rehabilitation in Albania.

Report informs citing the consortium, approximately 58km of access roads upgraded, two new bridges constructed and 40 bridges refurbished.

Works lasted one year and a half and were conducted by the joint venture formed by Gener 2 Sh.p.K and Sicilsaldo S.p.A.

It was noted that the upgraded road infrastructure will facilitate the transport of line pipes and equipment necessary for the pipeline construction activities. It also assists the development of neighbouring local communities and businesses in the regions. Approximately 200,000 people benefit from the improved infrastructure. Over 600 workers were employed in the process, over 99% Albanian.

Karl Roberts, TAP Project Manager for Albania said that despite a complex and challenging geography, with elevations of up to 1,800m, works were completed on time, on budget and, above all, to the highest safety standards”.

According to the manager, a second phase of road upgrades, consisting of approximately 120 km roads, will be constructed by TAP’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction Pipeline contractor Spiecapag.