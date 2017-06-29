TAP completes construction of new road in Albania

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Working together with the Municipality of Devoll, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has completed the construction of a 3-kilometre new road in Albania.

The new road enables access to the TAP metering station currently under construction near Vishocica.

The decision for the construction of the new road was made after extensive consultation with the Municipality of Devoll.

TAP’s overall campaign to improve road infrastructure started in July 2015. During the first phase, more than 58 km of roads were rehabilitated, 2 new bridges were built and 40 existing bridges were upgraded. The second phase comprises the rehabilitation of another 120 km of roads, of which more than 60 km have already been upgraded.