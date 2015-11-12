TAP became largest investment project in Greece

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) scheduled to start in April 2016. Report informs referring to the Greek media, it was reported by TAP consortium.

According to information through this project about 1.5 billion euros invested in Greece which is the largest amount in past few years.

German metallurgical and technology company Mannesmann has already signed contracts for the local project. Among these companies, there are Greek Corinth Pipeworks, which offers cheaper delivery and shipping costs.

The consortium has expressed confidence in the elimination of problems with the issuance of licenses for the beginning of construction work, in particular, successful conclusion of negotiations on the matter with the Ministry of Energy of Greece.