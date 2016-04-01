TAP appoints new manager for Italy

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The consortium, established for Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction project management, which intends transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, has appointed a new manager for Italy.

Report informs citing TAP AG.

The new manager Michele Mario Elia will substitute Clara Risso, who has held this position since June, 2015.

It was noted that the new manager is a Senior Executive with many years of experience working in the Italian infrastructure sector.