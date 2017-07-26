TAP announces new Greece country manager

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Greece country manager of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been replaced.

Report informs citing TAP, Katerina Papalexandri has been appointed new Greece Country Manager as of September 1, 2017.

K.Papalexandri replaces the current country manager, Rikard Scoufias.

The new manager has almost 20 years of experience in the energy industry. She joins TAP from BP in London, where she has held numerous senior positions throughout her career since she joined the company in 1998.

From 2006 to 2012, Papalexandri worked for BP based in Athens as Senior Market Advisor for Gas Europe & Africa, as well as Business Developer for Caspian Gas. She also has extensive experience of the Southern Gas Corridor value chain, working as Transportation Manager for Caspian Gas and as Strategic Risk Manager for the Southern Corridor.

In November 2015, Papalexandri, took up the position as Senior Commercial Manager for the Southern Corridor.

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport annual 10 bln cubic meters of the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz 2' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the project on TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe on 2020.

BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.