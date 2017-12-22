TAP-AG delivers snowploughs to Greek region

© Tap-ag.com

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Trans Adriatic Pipeline consortium (TAP-AG) has delivered four snowploughs to the Region of Western Macedonia of Greece within the implementation of its regional programme "Donation of Utility Vehicles".

Report informs citing the TAP-AG.

The project is implemented in the context of TAP’s Social and Environmental Investments programme, focusing on the safety and protection of local citizens, the enhancement of their quality of life, and environmental management.

The total investment of the regional programme exceeds €10 million, meaning that it’s one of TAP's largest projects for local communities across the project route. And it pertains to ca. 90 utility vehicles.

Notably, on December 19, TAP donated 6 snowploughs to the Region of Eastern Macedonia-Thrace.