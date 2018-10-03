Tanks in SOCAR Petroleum’s filling station cleaned

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Cleaning works have been carried out in underground horizontal steel tanks in the filling station of SOCAR Petroleum CJSC in the 86th km of Baku-Guba highway, Siyazan district.

Report informs citing the CJSC that the cleaning works have been carried out under the schedule confirmed by the management and acts have been compiled related to results.

Initially, the cleaning work has been carried out in 50 sq m-horizontal steel diesel tank. It was noted that rules of operating the stations were observed in line with the labor protection, security techniques and fire security rules while the tank was being prepared for cleaning. Using achievements of science and technology and leading experience, SOCAR Petroleum is improving the process of cleaning underground horizontal steel tanks from industrial and sewage wastes and preventing the loss of oil products accumulated during the cleaning.

It was underlined that the plungers have been installed at 12-14 cm from the bottom of the tanks of all SOCAR Petroleum filling stations. This is made to prevent the accumulated remnants from intrusion into the cars. İt was applied on the basis of world practice. Such a cleaning work is carried out once in every six months.