Taner Yildiz: SOCAR fears recession in the market

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Normal functioning of state institutions still continue in Turkey where parliamentary elections was held on June 7.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Taner Yildiz says: "Even if 1 hour or 1 month left, we will do our job until the last second."

T.Yildiz commented on the refusal of "SOCAR-Turkey" to sell part of shares in "Petkim"as a result of stock market uncertainty."The political stability of most investors are followed by international investors. Perhaps, SOCAR political, social, governance and other areas, fears the situation will reach into a recession. We will discuss this issue on Friday-Saturday of this week."