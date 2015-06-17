Taner Yildiz's visit to St. Petersburg canceled

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Taner Yildiz to St. Petersburg on June 18 has been postponed.

Report informs referring to "Cihan" news agency, the minister would attend the international energy conference in St. Petersburg and discuss "Turkish Stream" project.

According to the report, T.Yildiz's meeting with Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak and "Gazprom" president Alexei Miller within the conference were also canceled.

The issue on "Turkish Stream" was discussed last time in Baku at the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 13.