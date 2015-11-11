TANAP to meet 30% of Turkey's gas demand after 10 years

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Value of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TANAP) in Turkey's energy security has become increasingly important from the perspective of avoiding manipulation on suspension of Russian and Ukrainian gas to Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, this was announced by the employee of the Caspian Institute of Strategic Studies, Professor Mubariz Hasanov.

He noted the importance of strengthening Turkey by TANAP and other alternative projects.

M.Hasanov noted that political differences between Turkey and Russia, with the winter months are starting to come to the fore and Turkey's serious dependence on Russian gas is constantly put on the agenda.

He recalled that 49% of electricity produced in Turkey, but 99% of natural gas is imported into the country and accounts for 55% of imports of Russian gas.