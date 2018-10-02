TANAP to transport 1bcm of gas this year

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) will have transported 1 bcm of gas to Turkey by the end of tis year, SOCAR Turkey Energy A.Ş. Director General Zaur Gahramanov told Anadolu agency, Report informs.

According to him, TANAP has transported 400 million cubic meters of gas since its first sector was launched on June 30: "This figure is planned to be 1 billion as at the end of December."

Gahramanov also said that TANAP will transport 2 bcm of gas to Turkey in 2019, 4 bcm in 2020, 6 bcm in 2021.

The Director General noted that the second part of TANAP (from Eskishehir to Turkey-Greece border) has been completed by 97% and this section will be ready for connection with TAP in the first half of 2019.

With around $8 billion in investment, TANAP extends from the Turkey-Georgia border and will be connected with TAP in Ipsala, Edirne on the border with Greece.

The 1,850-kilometer-long TANAP is implemented as Phase 0 and Phase 1. Phase 0 was inaugurated on June 12. On June 30, TANAP started to transport first gas to Turkey. The capacity of the pipeline is 16 bcm of natural gas per year, of which 6 bcm will be used in Turkey and 16 bcm will be transported to Europe.

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) holds 51% stake in the project, SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S. – 7%, BOTAŞ - 30% and BP – 12%.