TANAP allocates grant for drinking water in 91 villages of Turkey

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ TANAP Natural Gas Transmission Inc., that will transport Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and from there to Europe, will allocate 15.4 mln. TRY for drinking water in 91 villages in Turkey within the framework of Konya Plain Project (KOP).

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the Konya Plain Project stated.

Konya Plain Project Regional Development Administration will allocate 15,438 mln. TRY for drinking water projects in 91 villages in Kırşehir, Kırıkkale and Yozgat.

In this regard, protocol was signed between President of KOP Regional Development Administration Ihsan Bostancı and General Director of TANAP Doğalgaz İletim A.Ş. Saltuk Düzyol.

Notably, TANAP is a pipeline, which will transport the gas produced by development of second phase of Azerbaijan's 'Shah Deniz' field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and then to Europe. TANAP, which is the branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is being constructed in the territory of Turkey. The pipeline will connect to Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Turkey-Greece border.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP was held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Presidents. Initial capacity of the pipeline, which is planned to be put into operation in 2018, will be 16 billion cum/year. About 6 billion cum of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining to Europe. The TANAP pipeline will have two starting points in Turkish provinces Eskisehir and Thrace. The sale of gas in Turkey will be carried out by BOTAS. The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km. 19 km section of the pipeline will pass through the Sea of Marmara.