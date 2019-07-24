​TANAP receives one more award

TANAP’s Social and Environmental Investment Programme (SEIP) received a major award in the Sustainability category of the “International CSR Excellence Awards”, Report informs.

The ceremony was held in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London on 22nd July 2019.

TANAP has also been invited to the “CSR World Leaders Ceremony” as a “World Leader”, a prestigious event which will be held on November 25, 2019 at the Houses of Parliament, Palace of Westminster in London.

The pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, originates from the village Tyurkgёzyu province of Ardahan, Turkey, will pass through 20 regions and connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Ipsala district of Edirne city.

The total length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers. The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe

Southern Gas Pipeline CJSC holds 51%, SOCAR's Turkey subsidiary - SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş has 7%, BOTAŞ - 30% and BP - 12% in TANAP.