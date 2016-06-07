TANAP declares the new contractors

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Company OptaSense (a subsidiary of QinetiQ) and its partner Optilan declared the winner of the tender for the project of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TANAP).

Report informs, these organizations of TANAP won the tender announced by the contractor of TANAP - ABB for the purchase of the security package and identify leaks (smuggling).

The contract, in excess of $30 million split evenly with Optilan, was awarded at the start of the year and now enters the equipment delivery phase, marks a significant milestone for OptaSense, the global leader in Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) and Optilan, an international communications and security systems provider. This will be the world’s largest fibre distributed sensing project, protecting and monitoring more than 1850km of pipeline, including perimeter security for all facilities.

The total cost of TANAP project was originally estimated at 11 bln USD, then this amount decreased to 9.3 bln USD.

The main shareholders of TANAP are SOCAR (58%), BOTAŞ (30%) and BP (12%).