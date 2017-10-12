 Top
    Close photo mode

    Talks underway for transportation Kazakh oil via BTC

    Transportation of Turkmen oil via BTC will remain stable next year© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) continues negotiations for transportation of Kazakh oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline.

    Report informs, Head of SOCAR Marketing & Economic Operations Department Adnan Ahmadzade told reporters.

    Notably, SOCAR Trading has signed an agreement for transportation of Turkmen oil via BTC in 2018: "As this year, 3-4 million tons of oil will also be exported in 2018. The contract was signed for years 2017 and 2018.”

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi