Talks underway for transportation Kazakh oil via BTC

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) continues negotiations for transportation of Kazakh oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline.

Report informs, Head of SOCAR Marketing & Economic Operations Department Adnan Ahmadzade told reporters.

Notably, SOCAR Trading has signed an agreement for transportation of Turkmen oil via BTC in 2018: "As this year, 3-4 million tons of oil will also be exported in 2018. The contract was signed for years 2017 and 2018.”