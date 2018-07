Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Norwegian oil company Statoil has reportedly shut down production from the Heimdal field following a fire alarm on the platform offshore.

Report informs citing the foreign media, there were 67 people on board when the incident happened.

The production wasn't resumed, however, the issue resolved this morning.

Notably, Heimdal is a field in the North Sea. It was discovered in 1972, and production started in 1986.