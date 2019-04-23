​STAR to produce 4 million tonnes of diesel this year

SOCAR’s STAR Oil Refinery, which is located in Izmir, Turkey, plans to produce nearly 4 million tonnes of diesel fuel in 2019, Director General of STAR Refinery Mesut Ilter told journalists in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, around 3.5 million tonnes of diesel will be delivered to the domestic market.

"The sale of diesel fuel in the domestic market started in early April. Thus far, diesel fuel was only exported. Within a few months, rgw export will be reduced and more products will be directed to the domestic market and we’ll contribute to reduction in shortage of diesel fuel in Turkey," he said.

Ilter noted that the Refinery also exports aircraft fuel. The sale of aircraft fuel in the domestic market started in March. He noted that SOCAR won the tender as one of main suppliers of aircraft fuel to the newly-built airport and 700,000 tonnes of aircraft fuel will be delivered to the airport per year. Together with other airports, this volume will reach 1 million tonnes.

According to him, the first aircraft fuel has been loaded to the ship for the new airport this week. After that the new airport will be regularly supplied with aircraft fuel: "The refinery produces and sells all planned products. In January Petkim received naphta, then LPG . The aircraft fuel, LPG have been sold for domestic need since March, and diesel fuel since early April. Along with this, these products are exported to 12-13 countries, mainly the Mediterranean states. We have also received orders from the North Sea countries."

Ilter stressed that nearly 15 million barrels have been refined so far. According to him, 8 million tonnes of oil will be produced by the end of this year, nearly 900,000 tonnes of oil will be refined in April: Currently, the refinery produces Urals oil, different tests are underway, after tests, other oil types will be refined. STAR was designed for refinery of nearly 100 types of oil. The refinery will choose the type which is most useful. Other types of oil will also be refined starting May. Oil supply is carried out by SOCAR Trading.