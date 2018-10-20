STAR to enable Turkey to make $1.5 billion savings on annual basis

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ STAR oil refinery is the biggest energy project in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Report informs that Erdogan spoke at the opening of the STAR oil refinery in Izmir.

"The refinery capable of producing 214,000 barrels per day and 10 million tonnes of crude oil per year and stock 1.6 million cubic meters of resources will produce such oil products as diesel fuel, naphtha, aircraft fuel and LPG.

“This refinery will enable Turkey to make $1.5 billion savings on an annual basis,” he noted, adding that more than 1,100 jobs would be created at the refinery.

Notaly, the new oil refinery STAR was inaugurated in Izmir on October 19.