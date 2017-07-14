STAR Refinery: Initial medical observation at work not revealed any sign of poisoning

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 12-13, 300 employees of two contracting companies involved in construction of the STAR Oil Refinery in Aliaga region, Izmir have appealed to the medical center at the construction site with complaints of nausea and diarrhea.

Report informs, the statement of Star Refinery reads.

According to TSGI, main contractor of the STAR plant, there was no sign of any poisoning during the initial medical observation at work. Only two people were taken to the hospital at the doctor's instruction. 29 people applied to Aliaga and Menemen state hospitals at their own request and all of them were released: “At present, there is no employee under observation in the hospital", statement says.

It was noted that a serious investigation was initiated to determine the root of the problem. "In this context, food and water samples taken from the canteen for research in laboratories. All the processes in the construction of the STAR Oil Refinery, which runs 17,000 people, are carried out within local and international norms, necessary steps will be taken due to results of research and investigation", statement declares.