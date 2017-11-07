STAR plant to complete 97.5% work by year-end

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ 97.5% work at STAR Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), which is under construction in Aliağa, Izmir city of Turkey, will be implemented by late 2017.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Director General of STAR Rafineri A.Ş, Mesut Ilter said.

According to him, 96.4% work completed in the plant in late October.

"The plant will be put into operation in September 2018. The products depending on import will be manufactured in the plant with the 10 million tons of crude oil processing capacity per year. The plant owns Turkey's first Strategic Investment Incentives Scheme. Average annual increase of 4% is observed in the Turkish fuel market. This increase is at the level of 7% for diesel fuel. After launching, the plant will produce annually 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 5 million tons of diesel, 1.6 million tons of aircraft fuel, 300,000 tons of LPG, 160,000 tons of sulfur and other products", he added.

According to him, diesel fuel, aircraft fuel and LPG are intended for domestic market.

Ilter noted that totally, 19,500 people from 14 countries, including 3,000 engineers involved in the construction: "1,000 people will be provided with permanent jobs after the plant will launch its operation".

He said that in addition to STAR oil refinery, SOCAR has investments in Aliağa peninsula such as Petkim Petrochemical Complex, Petlim port, fuel storage and filling terminal and that the company aims to get a status of the first private industrial zone in Aliağa peninsula. According to him, many common infrastructure systems can be established under this siege.