STAR oil refinery starts production in August 2018

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Production at the STAR Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey is expected to begin in August 2018 and sale of production in September 2018.

Report informs, "SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş" Director General Zaur Gahramanov told reporters.

He noted that 95% of construction work nears completion: "Complete handover of the plant will be in December 2018. But sale will begin in September".

Z. Gahramanov said that technical changes have been carried out in the STAR oil refinery project: "The plant was designed for certain type of oil when planning. Now range of oil types to be transported has been expanded. Therefore, the plant's project has been changed. So, there is a need for additional reservoir volumes. The plant's construction amount increased from $ 5.4 bln to $ 6 bln due to the technical changes made in the project. This amount includes cost of the plant's construction and bank loans".