STAR completes 98% installation of ground pipes

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ 98% installation work of ground pipes completed at SOCAR's STAR Oil Refinery, which is under construction in Aliağa, Izmir city of Turkey.

Report informs citing the company.

"Installation of 98% ground pipes with total weight of 55,000 tons carried out at STAR Oil Refinery using giant cranes", statement says.

Notably, the foundation of STAR Oil Refinery was laid by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on October 25, 2011. The plant is expected to be commissioned in 2018. After its launch, the plant will work with annual 10 mln tons of crude oil processing capacity.

The plant will produce annual 1.6 mln tons of naphtha, 5 mln tons of diesel, 1.6 mln tons of jet fuel, 300,000 tons of LPG, 160,000 tons of sulfur and other products.