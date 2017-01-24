"Southern Gas Corridor" Advisory Council will host the 3rd meeting

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Date of the 3rd meeting of "Southern Gas Corridor" Advisory Council in Baku was appointed to February 23 with the consent of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Energy.

It was noted that several meetings have been held, discussions conducted at the Energy Ministry regarding next meeting of the Advisory Council. List of participants of the Advisory Council has been determined, letters of invitation sent to Energy Ministers of the "Southern Gas Corridor" project member countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Italy, Greece, Albania and Bulgaria) as well as the Balkan countries, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union, Maroš Šefčovič, heads of international financial organizations and representatives of other interested countries. Initial drafts have already been drawn up of the 3rd meeting program and agenda of the "Southern Gas Corridor" Advisory Council.

At present, works are underway in this direction through the embassies in these countries, events are held on preparation and coordination of final versions of the program and agenda.

Notably, the initiative to establish Advisory Council of energy ministers of the countries, involved in implementation of relevant project, was put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, highly appreciating strategic importance of this project, as well prospects of further deepening cooperation in the energy sector. Implementation of the issues related to the organization of work of the Council was entrusted to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy. The first meeting of the "Southern Gas Corridor" Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second on February 29, 2016.