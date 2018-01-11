Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council to hold the 4th meeting

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The fourth Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting will be held on February 15.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Energy, a number of meetings and discussions were held in the ministry in connection with the organization of the next ministerial meeting within the Consultative Council.

Invitation letters were sent to relevant countries and several international financial institutions to participate in the Advisory Council meeting. Measures are being taken to prepare the program and agenda of the fourth meeting of the ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Notably, the first meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting on February 29, 2016, and the third meeting on February 23, 2017.