South Stream project will be probably carried out

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The abandoned South Stream gas pipeline project designed to pump Russian gas into Central Europe via Bulgaria "will probably be carried out,"

Report informs, Russia's commercial attaché to Bulgaria Igor Ilingin has said at a Russian-Bulgarian business forum in Varna.

Notably, Russia, taking into account the European Union's non-constructive position" decided to suspend South Stream project and announced that Turkish Stream would be implemented.

South Stream project envisages gas supplies to the territory of Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary.