    South Caucasus gas pipeline increases gas transportation by 13%

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018 the South Caucasus gas pipeline transported 7,463,900,000 cubic meters of gas, up 12.6% in comparison to a year earlier.

    Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that Azerbaijan’s main gas pipelines transported 20,919,100,000 cubic meters of gas in total in the reporting period, up 5.3% from еруprevious year. Of this, 35.7% was transported by the South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). 

