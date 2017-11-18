Solar and wind energy production shrink in Azerbaijan

Baku.18 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, energy production in solar power plants in Azerbaijan reached 35,9 million kWh.

Report informs referring to State Statistics Committee (SSC), this is 32% less in annual comparison.

Last year, the energy was produced at wind plants in Azerbaijan decreased by 20.5% to 10.5 million kWh.

In return, the volume of energy produced at thermal power plants up by 1.5% to 16 384,3 million kWh. The energy produced at hydroelectric power plants downed by 8.5% to 1 526,3 million kWh.

In January-October, total energy production in the country totaled 18 751,4 million kWh, which is more by 0.2% as compared with corresponding period last year.

17 957,0 kWh of it was produced for sale, which is more by 0.5% in annual comparison.