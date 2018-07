© Courtesy İmage

Baku.3 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter 2017, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has received 1.62 billion USD from sale of profit oil on "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) fields block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs citing the fund.

According to information, amount of revenues to SOFAZ on the mentioned project from 2001 until April 1, 2017 made 123.729 bln USD.