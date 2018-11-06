SOFAZ: Profitability from Equity Participation Fund will be available after five-year investment period

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) is controlling the investments made in Equity Participation Fund and the Fund’s activity is regularly monitored, SOFAZ told Report.

SOFAZ noted that average activity period of the private investment funds makes up 10-12 years and profitability in a short-run from such type of funds are not expected.

"Taking into account that the investment period in the Equity Participation Fun is five years, we’d like to underline that the profitability from the fund will be available after five-year investment period," SOFAZ said.

EBRD, jointly with China and Azerbaijan established the Equity Participation Fund in 2016. At the first stage of the financing of the fund, China invested EUR 250 million and SOFAZ - EUR 100 million.