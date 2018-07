Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, the State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) received $ 4 574 million from the sale of profit oil on the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field, which is located in the national sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report was told in the Oil Fund.

Total revenue from ACG (since 2001) makes $ 126 683 million as of October 1, 2017.