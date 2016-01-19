SOFAZ earned 7.2 bln USD of 'ACG' and 'Shah Deniz' in 2015

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) received 7.223 bln USD from the sale of profit oil from block of fields "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and profitable gas condensate field "Shah Deniz".

Report was told in SOFAZ, during the reporting period the fund received 6.9 bln USD from ACG block and 323 bln USD from the deposit "Shahdeniz".

From 2001 to January 1, 2016 total revenues from ACG amounted to 117 bln USD and from 2007 total revenues from "Shah Deniz" constituted 2.4 bln USD.

Revenues from managing assets since 2001 to December 31 last year amounted to 3.6 bln USD.