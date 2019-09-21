​SOFAZ assets forecasted to grow 14% in next five years

Assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) are forecasted to be $40.986 billion at the end of 2019, Report informs referring to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF forecasts that the assets will make up $42.421 billion in 2020, up $1.435 billion or 3.5% from 2019.

In 2021 the assets are predicted to be $43.361 billion, which are $940 million or 2.22% more than 2020.

According to the IMF, the assets will increase by $385 million or 0.9% to $43.746 billion in 2022, $137 million or 0.32% to $43.884 billion in 2023.

As at the beginning of 2025, SOFAZ assets are expected to be $43.942 billion, up $59 million or 0.13% from late 2023, $2.956 billion or 7.2% from 2019 and $5.427 billion or 14.1% from 2018.

In the first half of 2019, SOFAZ assets grew by 10.25% to $42,463,700,000.