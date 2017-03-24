SOCAR will sell aviation fuel to Ukraine's Defense Ministry

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Ukraine ( "SOCAR Ukraine") and local "EFG Trading" ( "Euro Fuel Group Trading") company will sell jet fuel to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, companies have become winners of the tender to procure 20.1 tons of aviation fuel.

According to the results of the tender, Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will purchase 6.1 thousand tons of Lot 1 for 21 thousand hryvnias / ton (1 340 AZN) and 2.9 thousand tons of Lot 2 for 19 965 hryvnias / ton (1 274 AZN) from "SOCAR Ukraine"

“EFG Trading” will supply 6.1 thousand tons of Lot 1 for 20 thousand hryvnias / ton (1 276 AZN) and 3 thousand tons of fuel for 19 833 hryvnias (1 265 AZN). Jet fuel supplied by SOCAR Ukraine will be Azerbaijani made while, fuel from EFG Trading will be Italian and Bulgarian made.

Along with SOCAR Ukraine and EFG Trading, the company "Voenservice Volunteer" took part in the tender, however its price offers in all lots were 21 400 hryvnias / ton (1 365 AZN). Notably, prices with which both companies won the tender are by 600-800 hryvnias (38-51 AZN) below the market price.

Notably, SOCAR Ukraine was established in 2008. In 2009, the company acquired about 20 filling stations of the Tala-Nafta network in the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions, as well as a large tank farm Svitanok in the Odessa region. In 2010-2011, the company took control of the fueling networks ONIO (4 filling stations in Kiev and the region) and filling stations in (Lviv region). In August 2012, SOCAR received permission from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to purchase 26 filling stations and one tank farm of the Kalina group. The network operates 60 petrol stations in Ukraine, as well as two “Baku-1” oil-loading bunkers in Kiev and “Ganja” in Odessa.